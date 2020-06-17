Carl William Peach



Punta Gorda, FL - On Monday, June 8, 2020, Carl William Peach, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 80 at his home in Punta Gorda, Florida after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.



He was born on Feb. 23, 1940 in Lancaster, Ohio. He attended Ohio State University and worked in business management most of his life. He enjoyed golfing, boating, fishing, traveling and had a passion for Corvettes. He will be remembered for his brilliant mind and kind heart.



Carl was preceded in death by his father, Carl Sr., and his mother, Frances. He is survived by his wife Lucila, his daughters Tamara Lynn Matheny, Cheryl (Thomas) Dolen and their mother Karen Kennedy Peach, 4 grandchildren, his sister Janis Snyder of Newark, OH and brother Brian (Amy) Peach of Grandview Heights, OH, 5 nieces, one nephew and many cousins.



Carl requested that no services be held.









