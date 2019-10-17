|
|
Carma Faye Kalb
McConnelsville - Carma Faye Kalb 94, of McConnelsville, passed away at 6:35 a.m. October 17, 2019 at her home. She was born September 23, 1925 in Morgan County the daughter of the late, Sidney Garrett and Emma Darringer Garrett. She was an active member of the Meigs Church of Christ where she taught Sunday School for over 60 years. She was also a Member of the Farm and Home League, and the Morgan County Farm Bureau. She helped her husband on the farm for over 70 years. She enjoyed cooking for people, and her table was her pulpit. She was known for her home made noodles and cinnamon rolls. She loved to garden, painting pictures and arranging flowers. She is survived by her children, Barbara Lee (Errol) Harris of Zanesville, Deborah (David ) Couch of Glouster, David Robert (Barbara) Kalb of McConnelsville and John Sidney (Teresa) Kalb of McConnelsville; 14 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; sister, Ruby Shook of Blue Rock; brother, Jim Garrett of McConnelsville. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Kalb who died in 2015; sister, Vivian Richardson; and a brother, Charles Garrett. Friends may call 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday at the Meigs Church of Christ with her son, David officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Meigs Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-huck.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019