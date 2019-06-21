|
Carol A. Tooms
Cumberland - Carol A. Tooms, 76, of Cumberland passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Genesis Health Care in Zanesville.
Carol was born on April 4, 1943 in Zanesville. She is the daughter of the late Howard and Betty (Mills) Frisbee. She worked as a US Mail carrier, a school bus driver for Rolling Hills School District, farmed with her husband, and also a stunt car driver. She was a member of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church and National Rural Mail Carriers Association.
Carol is survived by her husband, Lewis Tooms, whom she married February 7, 1964; her children, Lou Ann Tooms of Cumberland, Dee (Russ) Wiseman of Malta, Carl Joe Tooms of Cumberland and Bert (Amy) Tooms of New Concord; her grandchildren, Chelsie Tooms, Austin Wiseman, Abbie Tooms, and Chris Tooms; her brother, Don (Mary Jane) Frisbee of Cambridge and her sister, Barbara (Richard) Bailey of Florida.
A Celebration of Carol's life will take place on June 29, 2019 from 4 to 7 pm at the Meigs School, 8510 Big Muskie Drive, Chandlersville, OH She will be laid to rest in Cumberland Cemetery.
Farus Funeral Home of Cumberland is entrusted with caring for the Tooms family.
www.farusfh.com
Published in the Times Recorder on June 21, 2019