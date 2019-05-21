Services
McConnelsville - Carol Ann Wilson, 70, of Malta passed away at 12:47 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family, singing her into the presence of the Lord. She was born December 23, 1948 in Zanesville to the late John Allison and Laura Coyle Allison. Carol was a homemaker and was a member of the Morganville Home Fellowship. She was an avid quilter for many years. Her children, grandchildren, and great grandsons were the pride of her life. Carol is survived by her husband of over 49 years Brooks Wilson, a son Daniel (Judy) Wilson of Malta, a daughter-in-law Denise Wilson of Portersville, 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandsons. Also surviving is a sister Marie Leedom of Zanesville and a brother Richard Allison of New Albany. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Russell Wilson and an infant daughter. In keeping with her wishes, a caring cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-huck.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on May 21, 2019
