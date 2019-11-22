|
Carol Binkley
Dresden - Carol Mae Binkley, 82, of Zanesville, Ohio died Thursday morning, November 21, 2019 at Cedar Hill Care Center in Zanesville.
Born June 21, 1937 in Zanesville she was a daughter of the late Harold E. and Mary Mae (Van Orsdale) Gribben and was a 1955 graduate of Zanesville High School. Mrs. Binkley retired from Essex Wire/United Technologies with over 20 years of service. She was also the recording secretary and treasurer for IBEW Local 1623 for many years. Carol was an avid reader and she enjoyed crocheting and doing jigsaw puzzles.
Surviving are two daughters, Joan (Ray) Rothenstine of Dresden and Jean Binkley of Clayton, North Carolina; two sons, Lorren (Darlene) Binkley of Frazeysburg and Kevin (Rhonda) Binkley of Zanesville; nine grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters, Mary D. Gribben and Jayne Dady, both of Zanesville and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by three sisters, Shirley Perry, Judith Welch and Joyce Holsky and a brother, Walter Gribben.
The Binkley family wishes to give a very special thanks to all the employees of Cedar Hill Care Center for the wonderful love and care given to Carol during her time with them.
Calling hours will be from 2pm to 4pm Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 714 Main Street.
Funeral services will be at 4:00pm Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Herb Perry officiating.
Following the funeral services a celebration of Carol's life will be held at the Dresden American Legion Post #399 in Dresden.
Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice or to the .
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019