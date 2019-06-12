Carol Dempsey Pryor



Zanesville - Carol Goldleaf Dempsey Pryor, age 83 of Zanesville, died 2:31 PM, Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Genesis Morrison House Hospice in Zanesville.



She was born Monday, April 6, 1936, in Cornwall, NY, the daughter of Mark Goldleaf and Mary (Burns) Goldleaf. She was a 1953 graduate from St. Ann's High School in West Palm Beach, Fl.



She retired from General Graphics in 2013 and from Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home in 2015. Carol was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church where she was on the Luncheon Committee for funerals.



Carol is survived by her loving children, one daughter: Lisa M. (Jeffrey) Dempsey Wanner of TN; four sons: Michael J. (Leigh) Dempsey of Cary N.C., Timothy P. (Janie) Dempsey of Palm Bay, FL, Mark D. (Keely) Dempsey of Zanesville and Richard E. (Teresa) Dempsey of Melbourne, FL; six loving grandchildren: Heidi (Van) Adams of NC, Brittany (Jon) Meyer of OH, Kristen Dempsey, of WA, Marcus Dempsey of Zanesville, Ryan and Matt Dempsey of Cary; Step-grandchildren: Amber Lindell of Fl, and Emily Wanner of Columbus; 3 Great grandchildren: Jacob Fisher, and Isaac and Eli Adams of NC; a brother: Ronald (Arlene) Goldleaf, NY,NY; several nieces and nephews; and many special friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister: Patricia McConnell, brother-in-law, Joe McConnell, Sister-In-Law, Denise Goldleaf and one niece Danica Goldleaf.



Carol's family was the center of her life. She enjoyed playing cards, gardening and attending her grandchildren's activities. She volunteered at Genesis Hospital for over 30 years and worked on the Zaney Follies for 20 years. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Carol's memory to St. Jude Hospital, Morrison House Hospice or Genesis Cancer Center.



The family wishes to thank everyone who cared compassionately for their mother.



Friends may call from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM & 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, where a Christian Vigil Service will take place at 7:45 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 AM on Friday, June 14, 2019, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 144 North Fourth Street, Zanesville, with Fr. Jan C.P. Sullivan & Father Martin Ralko officiating. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com. Published in the Times Recorder on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary