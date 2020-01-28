Services
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-5494
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Family Convent Chapel
2409 S. Alverno Rd
Manitowoc, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Diederich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister Carol Diederich


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sister Carol Diederich Obituary
Sister Carol Diederich

Manitowoc, WI, formerly of Zanesville - Sister Carol Diederich, 95, a member of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, died Monday evening, January 27, 2020 at Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

The former Lois Diederich was born on March 29, 1924 in Lindsay, Nebraska, daughter of the late Anthony J. and Sophia R. (Greisen) Diederich. She entered the convent in 1938 and professed her vows in 1942. Sister Carol earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Mathematics from Holy Family College, Manitowoc, Wisconsin and a Masters of Arts (Mathematics) from St. Louis University, St. Louis, Missouri. Sister Carol served as a teacher in Wisconsin; Michigan; and Bishop Rosecrans High School in Zanesville form 1967-1980 years. She ministered as principal in Nebraska, and at Bishop Rosecrans High School from 1972-1980. Sister Carol also served as a faculty member and as the Dean of Holy Family College in Manitowoc. Since 2010, she had been a resident of St. Rita's Health Center in Manitowoc.

Survivors include the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity; two sisters and one brother-in-law.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Holy Family Convent Chapel, Manitowoc, with the Rev. Hilary Brzezinski, O.F.M. as Celebrant. Burial will follow at the Holy Family Convent Cemetery, Manitowoc.

Memorial contributions may be made to support retired Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, in care of FSCC Retirement Fund, Holy Family Convent, 2409 S. Alverno Rd., Manitowoc, WI. 54220.

To sign on online guestbook for leave a personal note of condolence please visit www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
Download Now