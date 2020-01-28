|
|
Sister Carol Diederich
Manitowoc, WI, formerly of Zanesville - Sister Carol Diederich, 95, a member of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, died Monday evening, January 27, 2020 at Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc, Wisconsin.
The former Lois Diederich was born on March 29, 1924 in Lindsay, Nebraska, daughter of the late Anthony J. and Sophia R. (Greisen) Diederich. She entered the convent in 1938 and professed her vows in 1942. Sister Carol earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Mathematics from Holy Family College, Manitowoc, Wisconsin and a Masters of Arts (Mathematics) from St. Louis University, St. Louis, Missouri. Sister Carol served as a teacher in Wisconsin; Michigan; and Bishop Rosecrans High School in Zanesville form 1967-1980 years. She ministered as principal in Nebraska, and at Bishop Rosecrans High School from 1972-1980. Sister Carol also served as a faculty member and as the Dean of Holy Family College in Manitowoc. Since 2010, she had been a resident of St. Rita's Health Center in Manitowoc.
Survivors include the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity; two sisters and one brother-in-law.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Holy Family Convent Chapel, Manitowoc, with the Rev. Hilary Brzezinski, O.F.M. as Celebrant. Burial will follow at the Holy Family Convent Cemetery, Manitowoc.
Memorial contributions may be made to support retired Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, in care of FSCC Retirement Fund, Holy Family Convent, 2409 S. Alverno Rd., Manitowoc, WI. 54220.
To sign on online guestbook for leave a personal note of condolence please visit www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020