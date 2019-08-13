|
Carol M. Ervin
Zanesville - Carol Mae Ervin, 81, of Zanesville passed away on Sunday August 11, 2019 at Altercare surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Crooksville on November 2, 1937 to the late Victor H. and Bessie Mae Wood Loomis. Carol retired from United Technologies on Ceramic Avenue and was member of Dresden Road Baptist Church. Her family was the love of her life and she was a friend to all who knew her.
She is survived by five children: Deborah (Steven) Wade, Jerry Ervin, Jane (Tom) Price, Gregory Ervin, and Trish (Eric) Paynter; 16 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband James Emery Ervin who passed away on March 16, 2006; two sons James Ervin and Michael Ervin; daughter in law Margarite Ervin; grandson Bradley Michael Efaw; three brothers: John Loomis, Don Loomis, and Harold Loomis; two sisters: Burnette Denny and Helen Taylor; a half-brother Dick Alberry and two half-sisters: Doris Metzger and Betty Eastman.
Visitation will be from 1-3pm on Tuesday August 13 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE. Funeral service will follow at 3pm in the Snouffer Chapel with Pastor Andy Young officiating. Burial will follow in Williams Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 13, 2019