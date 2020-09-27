Carol Sue Tabler
Zanesville - Carol Sue Tabler 54, of Zanesville gained her angel wings Saturday, September 26, 2020 as a result of complications from open-heart surgery.
She was born February 18, 1966 in Lancaster Ohio, the daughter of Margaret "Peg" Wagner and the late Charles Hill and latter became the adopted daughter of the late Thomas Wagner. She married Andrew Tabler on October 1, 1988, ten-years after their first childhood date.
Sue appreciated life making every second count and could warm your heart with her smile. She was smart and emotionally strong and in her lifetime, she had overcome health adversities, such as childhood cancer and later breast cancer that never stopped her from giving her absolute best, such as earning her Masters of Science with a 4.0 while doing chemo treatments.
She began her nursing career in 1993 and her past accomplishments include; Nursing Laboratory Coordinator at Muskingum University, Nursing Instructor and Program Coordinator at Mid-East Career and Technology Center Telemetry/Medical-Surgical nurse and Genesis Hospice and Palliative Care, Assistant Director of Nursing at Genesis Extended Care and Rehab Center and an Education Consultant with Genesis Hospital.
Sue enjoyed teaching and helping people, she loved her family and everything about being a wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed Broadway in New York, Amish Country, camping, traveling and any thing with the beach, and was an absolute ray of sunshine wherever she was. She was a member of Coburn United Methodist Church, the American Legion Post 29, Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society for Nursing, American Cancer Society Board, Cancer Coalition Board, Coburn Untied Methodist Church Health and Wellness Chairperson, Mid-East Career Center Advisory Board and The Oaks at Bethesda Advisory Board. She received the Mid-East Career and Technology Center Nursing Hall of Achievement and was a Genesis HealthCare PRIDE Award Winner. Sue was proud of being on the first organizing committee for the Muskingum County Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk, organizing more then 600 walkers.
Sue is survived by her husband, Andrew Tabler; her two sons, Brice Tabler (fiancé, Reigh Mettler), grandchildren Aiden George and Peyton Mettler); Zachary (Kari) Tabler, grandchildren Boston Tabler and Bo Heavener; her mother, Margaret "Peg" Wagner; her sisters, Bonnie (Nick) Caiazza and Mary Jo Alexander; her brother, John Hill; her brother-in-law, Dan Tabler; her sisters-in-law, Diane Holt and Leslie Jenkins; nieces and nephews, Brent (Kathy) Fulkerson, Erin (Andy) Barbolla, Brenda (Dale) Pope, Cassie Worthington and Tyler Imlay, Tonya (Mark) Shumaker, Erica Jenkins, Terri Tabler, Jamie (Jeff) Irvin and James Dennis.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Hill; her adopted father, Thomas Wagner; her Mother-in-law, Irene Doyle; her brother-in- law, George Alexander.
Visitation will be held 2 to 4 PM and 6 to 8 PM Wednesday, September 30 at the Bryan and Hardwick Funeral Home and one hour prior to service at the church. Funeral service will be at 1:00 PM Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Coburn United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Zanesville Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to The Sue Tabler Foundation PO Box 33 Zanesville OH 43702.
To sign the online register book or leave a condolence note please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com