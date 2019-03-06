Services
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
(740) 674-4332
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Carol V. Harper Obituary
Carol V. Harper

Rural Dale - Carol V. Harper, 76 formerly of Rural Dale, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019 in South Eastern Medical Center in Cambridge.

Carol was born in Kimbolton, Ohio on February 25, 1943. She is the daughter of the late Silas Paul and Lelia (Clark) Matthews. She worked for the Franklin Local School District as a bus driver for 33 years and she worked for ODC Nursing Home in Zanesville for 15 years. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and she enjoyed doing word searches.

Carol is survived by her three children, Teresa (Kenneth) Wickham, Carrie (Dennis) Carter and Tonya (Shane Norton) Mahley; her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her sister, Mildred Elliot.

In addition to her parents, Carol is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Harper who passed away in 1977; her longtime companion, Leo Mahley; her great-granddaughter, Lelia Lynn Wayne and several brothers and sisters.

Friends and family are welcome to attend calling hours for Carol from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls. Funeral Services will be held at 11 am on Thursday, with Terry Shelton officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Ark Springs Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 6, 2019
