Carolyn Bethel
Zanesville - Carolyn Louise Bethel, 74 of Zanesville, went to be with the Lord unexpectedly May 29, 2020 at Genesis Healthcare System from an aortic aneurysm.
She was born October 7, 1945 in Zanesville, daughter of the late, Earl Roberts and Pauline Baker Roberts. She was a member of Southside Baptist on Pine Street in Zanesville, member since the late 1980's. She taught Sunday school and preached Junior Church. She worked for Essex Wire and retired from American Nursing. Carolyn loved gospel music to praise to with a beat, Oakridge Boys, Elvis, Billy Ray and the Gaithers. She also loved horses and her family.
She is survived by her children, Lynn A. (John) Dooley, Deena R. Lincicome, Stacy (Rob) Greiner, Brian C. Bethel; siblings, Shirley L. Harris, Russell Roberts, Betty Shaffer, Ralph Roberts; grandchildren, Brittany, Tiffany, Whitney, Nikki, Dade, Josey, Katie, Kassie; several great-grandchildren; friends, Vickie McDonald her shopping companion and sister, Carol McCoy; childhood friend Marcella McGee; many of her Holbein Rd neighbors who look out for one another; loyal companion, Lucy Lou.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George M. Bethel; sister Judy Goff; brother Ronald E. (Bubby) Roberts; sisters-in-law, Marty Roberts, Grace Roberts; brothers-in-law, Herb Goff, Raymond Shaffer; grandchild Brooklyn Caplinger; friend Adelle Alexander; beloved dogs, Rocky, Sam, Teddy, Buford T. Justice.
Calling hours will be held 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Wednesday June 3, 2020 at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home, where services will take place at 1:00 PM with Pastor Steve Looker officiating. Burial will follow at Wesley Union Chapel Cemetery.
The family invites everyone to the South Side Baptist Church on Pine St for food and fellowship following the graveside service.
Per family request attendees are asked to wear self-provided face coverings and temperatures will be taken before being admitted. Anyone with that is feeling sick or show flu like symptoms are asked not to attend.
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.