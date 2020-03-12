Services
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
714 Main Street
Dresden, OH 43821
(740) 754-2111
Carolyn Dorr
Carolyn Dorr
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
714 Main Street
Dresden, OH 43821
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
714 Main Street
Dresden, OH 43821
Carolyn Dorr Obituary
Carolyn S. Dorr, 47, of Nashport, Ohio died Tuesday March 10, 2020 at her home.

Born December 10, 1972 in Zanesville, Ohio she was a daughter of the late Robert and Virginia (Reid) Stockdale and was a 1991 graduate of Tri-Valley High School. She was also a 1996 graduate of The Ohio State University with a Bachelor's degree in Business and Marketing. Carolyn worked for many years as Director of the Potter's Council with the American Ceramic Society and she traveled the world organizing art shows for the society. She enjoyed shopping and yard sales.

Surviving is her husband, Stephen J. Dorr whom she married September 29, 1996; her daughter and son, McKenzie Dorr and Hunter Dorr, both of Nashport; two sisters, Cheryl (Dave) Henderhan of Trinway, Ohio and Karen Noland of Thornville, Ohio; two brothers, Michael (Vicki) Stead of Hudson, South Dakota and Robert (Michele) Stockdale, II of St. Augustine, Florida. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be 6pm to 8pm Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 714 Main Street.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Monday, March 16, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Dresden Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
