|
|
Carolyn E. Archer
Dresden - Carolyn Elizabeth Archer, 85 passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019. She was born March 13, 1934 in Conesville to the Calvin Dwight and Blanche Tyson McCoy. She worked at United Technologies and was a member of Dresden United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband James Archer; a daughter Kathleen (Ron Tom) Miller; a step son Bruce (Tammy) Archer; a step daughter Debbie Fenwick; eight grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren with two more on the way and her beloved cat Pumpkin.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death a son Calvin Lamont' Miller.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 5 from 12 to 2PM at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE. Funeral services will start at 2PM with her grandson Pastor Tyler Batross officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, New Concord.
To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on facebook, or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in the Times Recorder on June 3, 2019