Services
Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 450-8000
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Archer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn E. Archer


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carolyn E. Archer Obituary
Carolyn E. Archer

Dresden - Carolyn Elizabeth Archer, 85 passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019. She was born March 13, 1934 in Conesville to the Calvin Dwight and Blanche Tyson McCoy. She worked at United Technologies and was a member of Dresden United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband James Archer; a daughter Kathleen (Ron Tom) Miller; a step son Bruce (Tammy) Archer; a step daughter Debbie Fenwick; eight grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren with two more on the way and her beloved cat Pumpkin.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death a son Calvin Lamont' Miller.

Visitation will be Wednesday, June 5 from 12 to 2PM at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE. Funeral services will start at 2PM with her grandson Pastor Tyler Batross officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, New Concord.

To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on facebook, or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in the Times Recorder on June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
Download Now