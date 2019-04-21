Carolyn Harlan



Zanesville - Carolyn Sue Harlan, 62, of Zanesville, passed away 7:00 AM, April 18, 2019 at OSU Medical Center.



She was born July 21, 1956 in Zanesville, daughter of the late, Charles "Ken" and Della (Girton) Harlan.



Carolyn is survived by her sisters Rita (Bill) Mehling and Gloria Sletzer of Zanesville; brothers, Chuck (Linda) Grubb of McConnelsville and Robert "Bob" (Janice) Harlan of Zanesville; many nieces and nephews, Aaron (Staci) Mehling, Marsha Shepherd, Cindy (Kelly) Bird, Tina (Bruce) Kintz of Florida, Brandon Sletzer, Kyle Sletzer, Tyler (Nicole) Sletzer of Florida, Tonia (Seth) Brock, Jennifer (Gene) Hindel of Dresden, Jeff (Hope) Gannon of Lorraine, OH; many great-nieces and nephews whom she admired so much, Austin and Tyler Saxton, Trey, Alex, Jayden, Quinten and Carter Mehling, Madison Mehling, Marissa Shepard, Tierra Ryan, Marcus (Tricia) Bird, Mariah and Daylan, Tad (Candyce) Mullen, Kristen (Travis) Thompson, Wyatt, Weston, Mason and Blake Sletzer, Kade and Quinten Hindel, Tiffany and Tim Brock, Ryder and Lucas Mehling.



In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her nephew, Chad Mehling; niece, Debra Harlan.



Carolyn previously worked for Essex Wire and Burnham Corporation. Most recently she retired from Reisbecks on Howard Street in Zanesville.



Many precious memories with Carolyn will be held in our hearts forever. She will be deeply missed and loved always.



Carolyn's wishes were to be cremated. Family will hold a memorial service to be announced at a later date.



DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.



Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 21, 2019