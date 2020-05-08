|
Carolyn J. Woolen
Roseville, Ohio - Carolyn Jean Higgins Woolen, 76 of Roseville, Ohio passed away at 10:28 pm on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Morrison House, Zanesville, Ohio. Born March 7, 1944 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Fredrick and Norma Thomas Higgins. Carolyn spent most of her life working in the health care field profession; she loved helping others; she loved Jesus with all her heart; her hobbies were sewing, fishing & mushroom hunting. She is survived by three children, Emily Sue (Chris) Dugan of Covington, Kentucky, Debbie (Bill) Hoops of Roseville and Marty (Nancy) Woolen of Crooksville; grandchildren, Carrie (Jeff) Redfern, Sarah (Mike) Smith, Trista Woolen and Morgan Hoops; great-grandchildren, Sky Moore, Ryan Moore and Hope Smith; special peoples in her life, Sabrina Keith and Cathy "Cat" Weinheimer. In addition to her parents, preceded in death by a brother, Earl Higgins and her husband, Martin E. Woolen. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at the Morrison House. A memorial service for Carolyn will be at 4:00 pm on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at the Oakfield Wesleyan Church in Oakfield, Ohio with Pastor Dan Hinkle officiating. Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder from May 8 to May 9, 2020