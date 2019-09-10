|
|
Carolyn Peyatt
Zanesville - Carolyn Sue Peyatt, 71 of Zanesville, passed away September 8, 2019 at Genesis Healthcare.
She was born August 10, 1948 in Caldwell, OH, daughter of the late Hubert Tucker and Marjorie Paxton. She was a member of Brush Creek Chapel Church. Carolyn worked as a STNA and also for the Zanesville Times Recorder.
She is survived by her brothers, Robert Tucker, Jerry Tucker, Ron Tucker, Russell (Donna) Tucker; sisters, Kathlene Tucker, Shirley Miller, Virginia Larrick, and Linda Tucker; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Charles Maxwell Peyatt.
Calling hours will be held Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home. A private graveside service will take place at a later date.
To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 10, 2019