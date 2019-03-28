|
Carolyn Ruth Hampp
Duncan Falls - Carolyn Ruth Hampp, 80 of Duncan Falls and formerly of Blue Rock passed away at 1:49 am on March 27, 2019, while under the care of Genesis Hospice at the Morrison House.
Ruth was born on November 22, 1938, in Blue Rock. She is the daughter of the late Ray A. and A. Grace (Gorrell) Shook. Ruth was a former member of the Rural Dale Methodist Church. She was a former 4-H advisor for many years. She was employed the last 13 years at Sam's Club in Zanesville. She was the owner of Quality Express Lube and a self-employed bookkeeper and tax preparer for over 50 years. Prior to that she owned a ceramic shop for 20 years.
Ruth is survived by her son Brian F. Hampp (Jackie Teasdale) of Duncan Falls; her four daughters, Brenda (Pat) Foraker of Quaker City, Terri (Jeff) Estep of Philo, Beth Hampp (Kenny Sherrets) of Zanesville and Sherry Hampp of Duncan Falls with whom she had been staying with since August of 2018; her nine grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; her twelve great-grandchildren; her ten step-great-grandchildren, her brother, Gene Shook of Blue Rock; a sister, Josephine McDowell of Peoria, AZ; along with many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Ruth is preceded in death by her four brothers, Don, Tom, Bill and Joe Dean Shook; a sister, Esther Duffy-Jackson and a step-grandson, Chris Estep.
Friends and family are welcome to attend calling hours for Ruth from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm Friday, March 29, 2019, at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls where funeral services will be held at 3 pm on Saturday. Pastor Marc Caton will officiate the service. She will be laid to rest in the Duncan Falls Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 28, 2019