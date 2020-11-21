1/1
Carolyn Ruth Mahon
Carolyn Ruth Mahon

Zanesville - Carolyn Ruth Mahon, 66, of Zanesville passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Genesis Hospital while in the care of Genesis Hospice.

Carolyn was born in Zanesville, on November 18, 1953. She is the daughter of the late William Herbert and Ruthanna (Gibson) Mahon. She retired from Genesis Hospital where she worked as a Nursing Assistant and she was Baptist by faith.

Carolyn is survived by her two daughters, Rhonda O'Neill of Rockport, MA and Jennifer Murvine of Zanesville; her grandchildren, Andrew Foit, Austin (Andra) Foit and Alec Foit and his partner, Cheyenna Squires; her two great grandchildren, Eli and Everly; and her sister, Margi Godby.

In addition to her parents, Carolyn is preceded in death by her sisters, Polly Ann McBride and Janet Jordan; and her brother, Phil Mahon.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the kind and caring staff at Genesis Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Genesis Hospice, 713 Forest Ave, Zanesville, Ohio, 43734.

In keeping with her wishes, private funeral services were held at Duncan Falls Cemetery where she was laid to rest beside her parents, her sister and brother.

www.farusfh.com






Published in Times Recorder from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
