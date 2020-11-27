Carolyn S. Lunsford



Carolyn S. Lunsford, 76, of Corning passed away Nov. 24, 2020 at her home.



She was born Nov. 7, 1946 in Dingus Hollow, Kentucky.



Carolyn was a daughter of the late George and Miriam (Dingus) Neff.



She was an United States Air Force veteran and a former member of the Corning Eagles Ladies Auxiliary Aerie #463 and the Goodwill Society.



Carolyn is survived by her sons Leonard (Julinda) Lunsford and John (Sue Iiams) Lunsford; daughters Angel (Jason) Willison and Mae Belle (Chris) Lee; grandchildren Stephanie Marie McKee, Brooklyn Nicole McKee, Mary Catherine Lunsford, Duane Deshawn Lunsford, Leonard Lunsford, Garrett Griffith, Lucas Griffith, Sherry Iiams, Mary Iiams, Joshua Iiams; great-grandchildren JJ Forgrave, DD Forgrave, Avianna Iiams, Ellie Joy Iiams, Troy Spangler, and Alex Spangler; sisters-in-law Joyce Stanley and Joanne Neff.



Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Leonard Lunsford Jr., siblings Frank Neff, Dot Howard, Ed Neff, Bob Neff, Betty Collier, and an infant sister.



Friends may call 3-5 PM, Saturday, Nov. 28 at the J E Humphrey Funeral Home, 118 W. Walnut Street, Shawnee, Ohio 43782.



Masks are required and social distancing is strongly encouraged.



Cremation will follow visitation.









