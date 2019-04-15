Services
Miller-Huck Funeral Home & Cremation Service - McConnelsville
62 S. 7th St.
McConnelsville, OH 43756
740-962-4471
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Miller-Huck Funeral Home & Cremation Service - McConnelsville
62 S. 7th St.
McConnelsville, OH 43756
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Miller-Huck Funeral Home & Cremation Service - McConnelsville
62 S. 7th St.
McConnelsville, OH 43756
View Map
Carolyn S. McGrath Obituary
Carolyn S. McGrath

Reinersville - Carolyn S. McGrath, 77, of Reinersville passed away peacefully Friday, April 12, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family and friends. She was born October 10, 1941 in Hocking County to the late Clarence Lehman and Sylvia Williams Lehman. Carolyn was a homemaker and attended the Reinersville United Methodist Church. She loved collecting pieces for her Christmas village.

She is survived by a son John Pete (Missy) McGrath of Gahanna, two daughters Candy White of McConnelsville and Sherri (Bobby) Landman of Lemont Furnace, PA., eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister Dorothy Cruise of Seymour, TN., two special friends Billie Clark and Velva Pritt and her beloved dogs Sadie and Emma. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband John L. McGrath, a sister Ruth Lehman, and a brother Roy Lehman. Calling hours will be Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 12-2 p.m. at the Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday with Pastor Rick Bourne officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband John in the Reinersville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-huck.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 15, 2019
