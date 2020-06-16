Carolyn S. Thorp
Crooksville - Carolyn S. Thorp, 71, of Crooksville, passed away in the afternoon of Monday June 15, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born on February 3, 1949 in Morgan County, to the late Warren G. and Geneva Barnhart Crain. Carolyn was formerly employed with Brush and Hull Potteries in the Crooksville-Roseville communities and loved spending time with her entire family. She is survived by her children, Warren "Jay" Thorp of Crooksville, Lisa (Tim) Bobb of Crooksville and Delberta Riffle of Dayton; grandchildren, Trisha Thorp, Warren "Jakey" Thorp, Kayla Thorp, Emily Thorp, Helen Fulk, George Bobb, Katie (Adam) Dilley, Jack Riffle III, Colt Riffle, Jennifer Wheeler, David Wheeler Jr, Megan Wheeler; and 9 great grandchildren. She is preceded by her parents; sons, Jamie Thorp and Daniel Scott Thorp; daughter and son-in-law, Amy Irene (David) Wheeler; brothers, Larry Smith and Roger Smith; sister, Geneva "Jean" Welch; son-in-law, Jack Riffle Jr; and grandson, Joseph Fulk and life partner, Larry C. Crowley. Calling hours will be held Thursday June 18, 2020 from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where funeral services will be held beginning at 11am Friday June 19, 2020 with Rev. Nancy Ellers and Pastor Marc Caton Co-Officiating. Burial will follow in Iliff Cemetery. You may sign the register book, send a note of condolence or share a memory at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com
Crooksville - Carolyn S. Thorp, 71, of Crooksville, passed away in the afternoon of Monday June 15, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born on February 3, 1949 in Morgan County, to the late Warren G. and Geneva Barnhart Crain. Carolyn was formerly employed with Brush and Hull Potteries in the Crooksville-Roseville communities and loved spending time with her entire family. She is survived by her children, Warren "Jay" Thorp of Crooksville, Lisa (Tim) Bobb of Crooksville and Delberta Riffle of Dayton; grandchildren, Trisha Thorp, Warren "Jakey" Thorp, Kayla Thorp, Emily Thorp, Helen Fulk, George Bobb, Katie (Adam) Dilley, Jack Riffle III, Colt Riffle, Jennifer Wheeler, David Wheeler Jr, Megan Wheeler; and 9 great grandchildren. She is preceded by her parents; sons, Jamie Thorp and Daniel Scott Thorp; daughter and son-in-law, Amy Irene (David) Wheeler; brothers, Larry Smith and Roger Smith; sister, Geneva "Jean" Welch; son-in-law, Jack Riffle Jr; and grandson, Joseph Fulk and life partner, Larry C. Crowley. Calling hours will be held Thursday June 18, 2020 from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where funeral services will be held beginning at 11am Friday June 19, 2020 with Rev. Nancy Ellers and Pastor Marc Caton Co-Officiating. Burial will follow in Iliff Cemetery. You may sign the register book, send a note of condolence or share a memory at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.