Services
J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home
118 West Walnut Street
Shawnee, OH 43782
(740) 394-2626
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
New Straitsville United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
New Straitsville United Methodist Church
Carolyn Sue Glenaman


1944 - 2020
Carolyn Sue Glenaman Obituary
Carolyn Sue Glenaman

Shawnee - Carolyn Sue Glenaman 76 of Shawnee passed away Wednesday March 18, 2020 at the Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster.

She was born January 7, 1944 in Coal Township, a daughter of the late Edward C. and Kathleen N. Vernon Jones.

Carolyn loved socializing daily in her hometown at the local Dairy Freeze and was teasingly nicknamed the Mayor; she was always game to travel on vacation with all or any of her children; she was fun loving and up to any shenanigans; her granddaughter Stephanie suggested laughter was Carolyn's key to life.

She is survived by her children Jo Ann Glenaman, Jim Glenaman, Janet (Joe) Spicer, Joyce ( Alan) Buco and Jeff (Sheila) Glenaman; her sisters Peggy (Jim) Fuchs, Brenda Johnson and Edra (Randy) Wissinger; 7 grandchildren Stephanie (Terri) Merkle-Hunt, Zach (Shawna) McConaha, Seth (Miley) Marolt, Brittany (Shawn) Buco, Melissa Buco, Chase (Torie) Glenaman and Courtney Glanaman; 6 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Frank Glenaman; her grandson Frank Merckle and her sister Betty Lou Williams

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Sunday March 22, 2020 at the New Straitsville United Methodist Church with Rev Carolyn Hoskinson officiating.

Interment: Beechgrove Cemetery

Friends may call at the church of Sunday from 11am- 1pm.

Arrangements are in charge of the J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Shawnee

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.jehumphreyfuneralhomeshawnee.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
