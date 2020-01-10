|
Carolyn Sue Grannon
Corning - Carolyn Sue Grannon 73 of Corning passed away Thursday January 9, 2020 at the Pickering House, Lancaster.
She was born March 17, 1946 in Galion, Oh a daughter of the late Marion Don and Eva Jane McColley Markin.
She is survived by her children Melissa, Regina and Eddie(Kathy); 6 grandchildren Blaine, Danica, Kristin, Brent, Jenna and Evan; 3 step-grandchildren Matt, Aaron and Kathryn; great-grandchildren Maddix, Olivia and Blaine Jr.; 1 step great-grandchild Dax; sisters Mary Ann Stone and Lily (David) Oliver; brothers Donald Markin and Roger (Vickie) Markin.
Beside her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Harold E. Grannon; her sister Ima Jean Holland; brothers Glennis "Rink" Markin and Alva Markin.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Sunday January 12, 2020 at the J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Shawnee with Richard Fitch officiating.
Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Corning.
Friends may call from 11 am to 1 pm at the funeral home on Sunday
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020