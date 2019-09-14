Services
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Carolyn Sue Swank


1947 - 2019
Carolyn Sue Swank, 72 passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019. She was born June 19, 1947 in Zanesville to the late Carroll W. and Ilo F. Derwacter Swank. She enjoyed animals, especially her dog Duchess, cooking and was a friend to all who knew her.

She is survived by her son William Swank; two nieces: Kris (James) Nutter and Jenny Chambers; a nephew Steve West; cousins and very close friends Kim (Mark Miller) Merritt, Duane (Teresa) Derwacter and their children: Dennis, Darren and Derric; and a caregiver Lisa Fowler.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister Diana Dunlap; two nephews: Brenton O'Neil and Donald Floyd; and a niece Kimberly O'Neil.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Shelter, 1430 Newark Road, Zanesville, OH 43701.

Visitation will be from 11 to 1PM on Monday, September 16, 2019 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE. Funeral service will follow at 1PM in the Snouffer Chapel with Pastor Dee Rader officiating. Burial will follow in Duncan Falls Cemetery.

Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 14, 2019
