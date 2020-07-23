Catherine Aquino
Mrs. Catherine Aquino, 69, of Fernandina Beach passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Kindred Hospital in Green Cove Springs.
She was born in Zanesville, OH and was a daughter of the late William and Irene Mclvoy Wolfe.
She and he husband Frank moved to Fernandina Beach 22 years ago.
Mrs. Aquino was a Registered Nurse and worked as a Case Manager at Baptist Medical Center, Nassau until her retirement four years ago.
Katie had a long, illustrious career in nursing working in renowned facilities; The Cleveland Clinic, Fairview General Hospital, Cleveland and the Medical College of Ohio Hospital. Her areas of expertise were ICU/CCU and Cardiology.
She took care of celebrities, executives and heads of State including King Hussein, the Saudi Royal Family, the Emir of Qatar, the President of Brazil.
She won them all over with her strength, sensitivity and gregarious laugh. Many of her nieces are following in her footsteps as nurses.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by a brother, Allan Wolfe.
She leaves behind her husband of 44 years, Frank Aquino of Fernandina Beach; a son, Lee Aquino, of St. Petersburg, FL; a sister, Bridget Weber and her husband, William of Seattle, Washington; two brothers, John Wolfe of Hilliard, Ohio and Paul Wolfe and his wife, Mary Ann of Zanesville, OH as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Her family is planning to remember and celebrate her life in a small service at a later time.
