Catherine E. McAtee
Zanesville - Catherine E. McAtee, 97 passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019. She was born January 16, 1922 in Derwent to the late Robert and Phyllis Thompson McCaig. She was a payroll clerk for Ken Benders. Catherine was a member of the VFW Post #1058 and enjoyed reading, golfing, crocheting and crossword puzzles.
She is survived by her daughter Sandra (Lawrence) Zemba; three grandchildren: Beth (Bruce) Calihan, Michelle (Jason) Shields and Patrick (Rashel) Zemba; six great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death her husband William R. "Bill" McAtee, who passed away May 17, 2012 and a sister Orpha Droltz.
A memorial service will be held at 1PM Wednesday, May 29 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder on May 26, 2019