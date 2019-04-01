Services
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Catherine I. Longstreth Obituary
Catherine I. Longstreth

New Lexington - Catherine I. Longstreth, 90, of Newark, Ohio formerly of Canal Winchester, Ohio died at 12:55pm on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at her home.

Born September 10, 1928 in Corning, Ohio to the late Clyde David and Bessie Mae Evans Garey.

Mrs. Longstreth was Methodist by faith; she loved spending time with her family and going to family get-togethers, cooking, baking and sewing.

Survived by her children, Janet (Gary) Shumaker of Somerset, Debbie Lantz of Newark and Roberta (Carlos) Rolon of Lancaster; 7 grandchildren, Sonya, Britt, Jason, Justin, Tessa, Taylor and Samantha; 8 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Shirley (Butch) Grezilk and Linda (John) McCormick.

In addition to her parents, preceded in death by her husband, Robert Edward Longstreth; son, Richard Longstreth; brothers and sisters, Judie Funk, Francis Brown, Marcella Deem, Jean Jewell, Clyde, Leroy, Pete and Don Garey.

Calling Hours will be held from 5pm-8pm on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Oakfield Cemetery, Oakfield, Ohio.

Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 1, 2019
