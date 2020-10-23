1/1
Catherine Nash Burkhart
1952 - 2020
Zanesville - Catherine Nash Burkhart, 68, passed away peacefully at home Friday, October 23, 2020. Cathy was surrounded by her loving husband of 39 years, Mike, as well as their four wonderful children.

Cathy was born April 18, 1952 to Tom and Helen (Stenson) Nash. She graduated from Bishop Rosecrans High School with the class of 1970, then continued her education at Ohio University in Nursing. Upon graduation she found a passion in pediatric nursing at the Children's Hospital in Honolulu, Hawaii. Returning to Zanesville, she continued her nursing career with Genesis Health Care, where she made lifelong friends.

Along with her husband Mike, Cathy is survived by their children: Adam (Kali) Burkhart, Malia (Mark) Hatem, Ian (Allison) Burkhart and Jenna (Robert Spillman) Burkhart. "Catty" was blessed with three beautiful granddaughters: Quinn (8), Mattyn (6), Rowe (forever 4 months) along with a grandson on the way. She was the oldest of 13 children: Marty (Ellen) Nash, Patty Nash, Mike (Susan) Nash, Mickey (Geary) Danison, Chris (Nancy) Nash, Joe (Nancy) Nash, Dennis Nash, Rosemary (Chuck) Pfeifer, Bernard Nash, Linda (Tony) Coury, Janet (Pat) Donnelly and Mary Ann Nash. Cathy loved her nieces, nephews, in-laws, extended family and all of her many friends.

Faithfully, Cathy devoted a substantial amount of time to the Catholic Schools and Churches of Zanesville. Always living life to the fullest, Cathy enjoyed her time with family and friends, traveling the world, entertaining, scooter trips, golf cart rides with her granddaughters, and daily conversations with her mother.

Cathy was preceded in death by her father Tom, sister Patty, brother Bernard, father in-law Leo Burkhart, nephews: Miles Nessline, Grant Hickman, nieces: Jessica Nash, Valerie Hickman, and adorable granddaughter Rowe Catherine Burkhart.

Due to current circumstances, a private memorial of Cathy's life will be held. The family appreciates all the love and support they have received and would like to extend an invitation to gather in honor of Cathy at a later date.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the loving and compassionate staff at Genesis Cancer Center, Genesis Hospice Care, and The James Cancer Hospital for the wonderful care Cathy and family received.

Cathy was a registered organ and tissue donor. Memorial contributions in Cathy's honor may be made to Lifeline of Ohio, 770 Kinnear Road Suite 200, Columbus, OH 43212, Bishop Rosecrans High School, 1040 E Main St, Zanesville, OH 43701 or The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society, 250 E Broad Street, Suite 1750, Columbus, OH 43215. To sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note of condolence please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com






Published in Times Recorder from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
