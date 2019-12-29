Resources
Catheryn "Kate" Hickman

Catheryn "Kate" Hickman Obituary
Catheryn "Kate" Hickman

Zanesville - Catheryn "Kate" Hickman, 97 of Zanesville died at 10:30 AM Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the Altercare Zanesville.

She was born on March 7, 1922 in Noble County the daughter of William Hickman and Emma Kirkbride Hickman.

"Kate" was a member of Central Trinity Methodist Church, had retired as a bottle Inspector from Pepsi Cola in Zanesville and was an avid Ohio State Football fan.

She is survived by her nieces, nephews & some cousins. Kate was preceded in death in addition to her parents by 5 brothers & 2 sisters.

Graveside service will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, January 2nd at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery.

The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Kate's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019
