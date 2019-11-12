|
Cathy J. Rosser
Crooksville - Cathy J. Rosser, 67, of Crooksville, passed away Monday November 11, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center after a sudden illness. She was born on May 15, 1952 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late John W. (Anna Elizabeth Butts) Rosser Sr. Cathy spent most of her life babysitting and caring for her family. She enjoyed bowling, gambling and was an avid Ohio State Buckeye Fan. Cathy attended Iliff United Methodist Church, where she loved to worship every Sunday. She is survived by brothers, Jim (Marsha) Rosser of Newark and David (Denise) Rosser of Zanesville; sister, Barbara Rosser of Crooksville; nieces and nephews, Crystal Maxwell, Cindy Gaddis, Angie Shumaker, Greg Rosser and Jeff Gaddis; and her faithful fur companion, Whitey. Cathy was preceded in death by her brother and sister in law, John (Cathy) Rosser, Jr; sister, Linda Rosser Gaddis; and infant brother, Walter George Rosser. Calling hours will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at ROSS-FRASH FUNERAL HOME, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Friday November 15, 2019 at Iliff United Methodist Church with Pastor Greg Inboden officiating. Burial will follow in Iliff Cemetery next to her parents. You may sign the online register book, light a candle of send a note of condolence at www. ross-frashfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019