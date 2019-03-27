Services
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
(740) 674-4332
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
Zanesville - Cathy Loomis Garrett of Zanesville, passed away peacefully at 1:15 AM Thursday, March 2 1, 20 19. She resided at The Oaks at Northpointe in Zanesville. Cathy was born January 7, 1951 in Zanesville, The daughter of Floyd and Marguerite Loomis of Avondale.

Cathy was a claims adjuster with Grange Insurance in Zanesville for thirty years. She was also actively involved in the local Claims Association. Cathy was an excellent bowler and enjoyed league bowling at Maysville Lanes for many years. She cared for her beloved cats Lucky and Squeak until her illness prevented her from doing so. She was also a fantastic cook and enjoyed preparing gourmet meals for family and friends.

She was a wonderful big sister to her three brothers and a caring, loving daughter to her mother and father. Cathy is survived by her mother Marguerite Loomis of Zanesville, brother Mark Loomis of Sarasota Florida, brother Jon and his wife Jan Loomis of Sarasota, Florida, brother Greg Loomis, niece Tara Loomis, nephew Bradley Loomis all of Millersburg, Ohio. She also leaves behind many cousins and friends. Cathy was preceded in death by her father Floyd Loomis who passed away in 2009.

Cathy requested that there be no public viewing or funeral service. Her remains will be cremated and her urn will be interned next to her father at Duncan Falls Cemetery. A memorial service is being planned for Saturday April 20th at Farus Funeral Home in Duncan Falls from 12:00PM to 2:00PM.

In lieu of flowers it is requested that a donation to the be made in her name.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 27 to Apr. 14, 2019
