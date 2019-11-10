Services
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
(740) 452-4551
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
1935 - 2019
Cecil F. Harper Obituary
Cecil F. Harper

Zanesville - Cecil F. Harper, 84, of Zanesville, died at 11:20 A.M. on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville. He was born May 27, 1935, in Zanesville, a son of the late William R. and Elsie D. Mahon Harper. He was the owner and operator of Harper's Auto Body & Used Cars for over sixty years. He was a member of the American Legion Post #29, FOE # 302, LaFayette Lodge #79 F & AM, and the Amrou Grotto. Cecil was an avid car collector, toy car collector, a fan of NASCAR, the Cincinnati Reds and enjoyed watching old time Westerns.

He is survived by two daughters, Debbie (Ralph) Worden Jr., and Diane Harper; three sons, Clayton Harper, Jeffrey Harper, and Kevin Michael "Mikey" Harper; ten grandchildren; and sixteen great-grandchildren.; one brother, Kenneth (Sandy) Harper; two sisters, Marsha Harper and Karen Hutchins; special friends, Alice Harper, Frank Williams, Jerry Huntsman, Larry Weaver and all of Cecil's special pugs.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie Mae Harper, who died June 6, 2018 a son, Bernard F. Harper and nine brothers and sisters.

Friends and family may call from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 with Pastor Steve Harrop officiating at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE. Entombment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Zanesville.

To send a note of condolence, or to order flowers or comfort food: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Nov. 10, 2019
