Cecil "Jerry" Humphrey



Zanesville - Cecil "Jerry" G. Humphrey, 80, of Zanesville, passed away, February 5, 2019 at The Oaks at Bethesda.



He was born October 3, 1938 at Bethesda Hospital in Zanesville, son of the late Estess Charles Humphrey and Lillian Ruth deLaGrange.



Jerry went to school at Chandlersville, Cumberland and graduated from Philo High School in 1956. He joined the United States Air Force right out of high school and while stationed in England, became exceptionally good at darts.



He worked at the Brockway Glass and really enjoyed working at the Imperial Bar as a bartender for his good friend the late, Herbie Curry. He was very good at repairing appliances and a great technician.



Jerry was a person who believed in a person's word and expected them to keep it "word above paper." He was a beautiful and wonderful person where it counted. He will be greatly missed.



He is survived by his longtime companion Ethel McCormick; daughters, Sallie Ann Peyton, Carol Sue McCormick-West (DonDoneff Jr.), Vickie (Ted) Marple; siblings, Rodney (Kathy) Humphery, Laura Belle (Larry) Morgan; paternal half-brother, Walter Grandstaff; sister-in-law Mary Pletcher Humphrey; several grandchildren.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings, Charles Raymond Humphrey, Evelyn June Greiner, Clayton Herbert Humphrey, Howard Estess "Corky" Humphrey.



Calling hours will be held 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Saturday, February 9, 2019 at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home, where services will take place at 3:00 PM with full Military honors conducted by the United States Air Force in conjunction with the VFW George Selsam Post 1058 and American Legion Post 29. A dignified cremation will follow the service.



Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 8, 2019