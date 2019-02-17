|
Cecil Jordan
Dresden - Cecil C. Jordan, 87, of Dresden, Ohio died Friday morning, February 15, 2019 at his home.
Born June 13, 1931 in Zanesville, Ohio he was a son of the late Clark M. and Bernice (Fleegle) Jordan and was a 1949 graduate of Frazeysburg High School. Cecil retired in 1994 from Armco Steel in Zanesville after 42 years of service. He was also a life-long farmer and he raised Polled Herford cattle.
Surviving is his loving wife of 65 years, Mary Lee (Lichtner) Jordan whom he married November 29, 1953; a son Jeffrey C. Jordan of Dresden and his fiancée, Jessica Honabarger, and her daughters, Kayte and Mindi of Frazeysburg; a daughter Leanne Bell and her husband, Stan Bell of Cortland, Ohio; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Josh) Fick, Ryan Bell, Allison Bell, Jenna K. Jordan and Jaylee K. Jordan and one great grandchild, Brantley Jordan Fick. Also surviving are two sisters, Clarice Varner of Nashport and Vivian Kempthorn of Tulsa, Oklahoma and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no public calling hours for funeral services. Burial will be in Muskingum Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 17, 2019