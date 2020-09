Chad E. FusnerZanesville - Chad E. Fusner, 49, of Zanesville, died at 11:50 A.M. on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, Zanesville. He was born January 10, 1971, in Zanesville, a son of Rebecca (Schwartzmiller) Dillon and Patrick L. Fusner. He was a mechanic at Joe Buckey Tire and also worked at CF Auto.He is survived by his mother, Rebecca (Robert) Dillon and father, Patrick L. (Debi) Fusner and her son, Jeremy Makin; sister, Wendi (Mike) Brown; brother, Craig (Staci) Fusner; and nieces and nephews, Jozie Brown, Kade Fusner, Laney Fusner, and Karter Kaster.A Cremation has taken place and a Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at St. Paul Cemetery, Sonora, with Mr. William L. Meaige officiating.BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, the area's only crematory owned by Funeral Directors were entrusted with all arrangements.To send a note of condolence visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com , follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.