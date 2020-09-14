Chad E. Fusner
Zanesville - Chad E. Fusner, 49, of Zanesville, died at 11:50 A.M. on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, Zanesville. He was born January 10, 1971, in Zanesville, a son of Rebecca (Schwartzmiller) Dillon and Patrick L. Fusner. He was a mechanic at Joe Buckey Tire and also worked at CF Auto.
He is survived by his mother, Rebecca (Robert) Dillon and father, Patrick L. (Debi) Fusner and her son, Jeremy Makin; sister, Wendi (Mike) Brown; brother, Craig (Staci) Fusner; and nieces and nephews, Jozie Brown, Kade Fusner, Laney Fusner, and Karter Kaster.
A Cremation has taken place and a Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at St. Paul Cemetery, Sonora, with Mr. William L. Meaige officiating.
