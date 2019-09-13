|
Chad Irvin
Zanesville - Chad Tyler Irvin, 32, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 at his home. Chad was born December 23, 1986 to Minnie L. Smith.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving mother and step-father, Minnie L. and Paul Smith-Tipton; his brothers, Nathan (Emma), Sean, Cory and Andrew; fiance, Eve Hypes; his beloved children, Conor, Chloie, and Bristol; and a host of other family members and many friends.
Chad was an employee of Fanatics Inc. In his free time, you could often find him fishing. Chad was an avid gamer, mastering many X-Box games. On game days, you could find Chad cheering on his favorite teams, The Ohio State Buckeyes and The New England Patriots. He will be deeply missed.
You may call on the family Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. for a visitation in honor of Chad, during which words of encouragement will be shared. Cremation will follow. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 13, 2019