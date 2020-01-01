|
Charlene McConnell
Zanesville - Charlene McConnell, 78 of Zanesville died at 3:45 PM Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the Altercare Zanesville following a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born on Sunday, February 9, 1941 in Zanesville, Ohio the daughter of Cloyd Smith King and Dorothy B. Hatfield King.
Charlene was a homemaker who enjoyed flower gardening & working work search puzzles. She especially loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by a son, Gary (Ann) McConnell; a grandson, Hunter King McConnell and Tyler Paisley. Charlene was preceded in death in addition to her parents, by her husband, Robert E. McConnell.
Visitation will be held 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home with Funeral service being held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Burial will conclude at the Duncan Falls Cemetery.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Charlene's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020