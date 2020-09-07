Charles A. McLaughlin
Fostoria - Charles A. McLaughlin, 84, of Fostoria and formerly of Zanesville and Sylvania, passed away at 10:47 pm Sunday August 30, 2020 at St. Catherine's Manor, Fostoria.
He was born February 4, 1936 in Sylvania to the late Arthur and Ethel (Shoemaker) McLaughlin.
Surviving is a sister, Eula (Louis Minelli) Anders, Fostoria; step daughter, Linda McManes; and stepson, Rex Luckett. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Art McLaughlin.
Family visitation will take place from 10 - 11 am Wednesday September 9, 2020 at HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, OH 44830.
A public graveside service will be held 1 pm Thursday September 10, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery, Zanesville, Ohio.
Memorial contributions are suggested to a local humane society c/o the funeral home.
Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com
--