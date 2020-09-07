1/
Charles A. McLaughlin
Charles A. McLaughlin

Fostoria - Charles A. McLaughlin, 84, of Fostoria and formerly of Zanesville and Sylvania, passed away at 10:47 pm Sunday August 30, 2020 at St. Catherine's Manor, Fostoria.

He was born February 4, 1936 in Sylvania to the late Arthur and Ethel (Shoemaker) McLaughlin.

Surviving is a sister, Eula (Louis Minelli) Anders, Fostoria; step daughter, Linda McManes; and stepson, Rex Luckett. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Art McLaughlin.

Family visitation will take place from 10 - 11 am Wednesday September 9, 2020 at HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, OH 44830.

A public graveside service will be held 1 pm Thursday September 10, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery, Zanesville, Ohio.

Memorial contributions are suggested to a local humane society c/o the funeral home.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Recorder from Sep. 7 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hoening & Son Funeral Home
242 W Tiffin St
Fostoria, OH 44830
(419) 435-8200
