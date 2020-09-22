Charles A. Sole
Zanesville - Charles A. Sole, 69, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Morrison House Zanesville. He was born in Bellaire, Ohio March 24, 1951 to the late Addison and Lola Kehl Sole.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Kenny and Larry.
Charles leaves many memories to be cherished by those who survive; sisters, Claudine Carrol, Ruth Fowkes, Joyce Albaugh, and Linda (Bob Neal); and numerous nieces, nephews, as well as great-nieces and great-nephew; and special nephew, Bryan (Stacey) Lynn.
A man with a great passion for cars; Charles enjoyed all cars from race cars, to collecting models cars, and cars of all shapes, sizes, and colors. Enjoying cars as much as he did, he also enjoyed working on them, which led him to becoming an automotive mechanic. He enjoyed spending time with family and seeing his many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are welcome for visitation, Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., Patron Funeral Homes & Crematory Kelly Kemp Braido, 322 N. Main Street, Bethesda, Ohio. The service for Charles will be conducted Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Holly Memorial Gardens.
For those wishing to send their prayers, express their condolences, and share memories, may do so at: patronfuneralhomesandcrematory.com
