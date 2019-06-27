|
|
Charles C. "Charlie" Dickerson Jr.
Zanesville - ZANESVILLE
Charles Clarence "Charlie" Dickerson Jr. 66, of Zanesville passed away on Tuesday June 25, 2019 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House surrounded by his family.
He was born in Zanesville on October 18, 1952 to the late Charles Clarence and Bettie Lee Dickerson. He retired after 28 years of faithful service to Muskingum County Child Support as a hearing officer. He was a member of St. James Episcopal Church. Charlie enjoyed watching movies, traveling and was a lifelong fan of the Cleveland Browns. His ultimate love was his family.
He is survived by his wife Jeanann Todd Dickerson; a son Adam (Kristen) Dickerson; two brothers: Kevin (Lori Reed) Dickerson and Tim (Sherry) Dickerson; four sisters: Debbie (Carolyn Perkins) Dickerson, Lori (Mark) Eagleson, Pam Byers and Lisa Sleeper; and two grandchildren: Ethan Nelson and Elizabeth Dickerson.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three siblings: Cindy Winland, Rodney "Scooter" Dickerson and Alice "Wessie" Blackketter.
Visitation will be from 12 to 1pm on Saturday June 29 at St. James Episcopal Church, 155 North 6th Street Zanesville, Ohio 43701. A Memorial Service will follow at 1pm with The Reverend Robert E. Willmann officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. James Friendship Dinner.
To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on facebook, or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
"He won The Race"
Published in the Times Recorder on June 27, 2019