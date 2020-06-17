Charles David Hamilton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles David Hamilton

Zanesville - Charles David "Pete" Hamilton, 82, of Zanesville, Ohio, died in the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville following an extended illness.

He was born January 26, 1938 in Zanesville, the son of the late Guy Hamilton and Etta (nee: Palmer) Hamilton.

Pete loyally and honorably served his country in the United States Navy from 1955-1959 during the Korean Conflict, during his tour, Pete served as a Torpedoman. Upon his discharge from the Navy, Pete spent the remainder of his working life as a truck driver for Mid-Atlantic Canner Co. Pete was a member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local Union 637 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 302.

He leaves behind to mourn his passing his step-children, Lisa Buckley and A.J. Campbell, Randy (Heidi) Buckley, Rod (Lori) Buckley; his nephews, Randy Coconis and Junior (Janet) Coconis; his grandchildren, Sonia and Michael Pease, Kia Buckley, Brodie Buckley, Kyla and Andy Kappers, Kelsey and Tyler Shackleford, Kole Buckley, Leslie and Mike Dancho and Brooke and Denver Mathys and his great-grandchildren, Lily and Gracie Pease, Bryson Buckley, Samuel Kappers, Alice Kapper, Emma Grace Mathys, Ava Grace Dancho.

Only 42 days after her death, Pete rejoins his wife, Judith Hamilton in heaven. Pete is also preceded in death by his stepson, Richard Joe Buckley; his brothers, Vernon Hamilton, Guy Hamilton; his sister, Elaine Coconis and his stepbrother, Earl James.

Private family services will be held, and Pete will be laid to eternal rest in Crooksville beside his beloved wife, Judith on Friday, June 19, 2020. Pastor Marc Caton will preside over services.

Contributions may be made in memory of Pete to Muskingum County Dog Warden and Adoption Center, 1500 Newark Rd., Zanesville, OH 43701. Donation envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

You may read the obituary, sign the Online Register Book (Memory Wall) and share a special memory with the family at www.goebelfuneralhome.com and Like us on Facebook.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goebel Funeral Home
36 North Buckeye Street
Crooksville, OH 43731
(740) 982-4911
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved