Charles David Hamilton
Zanesville - Charles David "Pete" Hamilton, 82, of Zanesville, Ohio, died in the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville following an extended illness.
He was born January 26, 1938 in Zanesville, the son of the late Guy Hamilton and Etta (nee: Palmer) Hamilton.
Pete loyally and honorably served his country in the United States Navy from 1955-1959 during the Korean Conflict, during his tour, Pete served as a Torpedoman. Upon his discharge from the Navy, Pete spent the remainder of his working life as a truck driver for Mid-Atlantic Canner Co. Pete was a member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local Union 637 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 302.
He leaves behind to mourn his passing his step-children, Lisa Buckley and A.J. Campbell, Randy (Heidi) Buckley, Rod (Lori) Buckley; his nephews, Randy Coconis and Junior (Janet) Coconis; his grandchildren, Sonia and Michael Pease, Kia Buckley, Brodie Buckley, Kyla and Andy Kappers, Kelsey and Tyler Shackleford, Kole Buckley, Leslie and Mike Dancho and Brooke and Denver Mathys and his great-grandchildren, Lily and Gracie Pease, Bryson Buckley, Samuel Kappers, Alice Kapper, Emma Grace Mathys, Ava Grace Dancho.
Only 42 days after her death, Pete rejoins his wife, Judith Hamilton in heaven. Pete is also preceded in death by his stepson, Richard Joe Buckley; his brothers, Vernon Hamilton, Guy Hamilton; his sister, Elaine Coconis and his stepbrother, Earl James.
Private family services will be held, and Pete will be laid to eternal rest in Crooksville beside his beloved wife, Judith on Friday, June 19, 2020. Pastor Marc Caton will preside over services.
Contributions may be made in memory of Pete to Muskingum County Dog Warden and Adoption Center, 1500 Newark Rd., Zanesville, OH 43701. Donation envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
You may read the obituary, sign the Online Register Book (Memory Wall) and share a special memory with the family at www.goebelfuneralhome.com and Like us on Facebook.
Zanesville - Charles David "Pete" Hamilton, 82, of Zanesville, Ohio, died in the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville following an extended illness.
He was born January 26, 1938 in Zanesville, the son of the late Guy Hamilton and Etta (nee: Palmer) Hamilton.
Pete loyally and honorably served his country in the United States Navy from 1955-1959 during the Korean Conflict, during his tour, Pete served as a Torpedoman. Upon his discharge from the Navy, Pete spent the remainder of his working life as a truck driver for Mid-Atlantic Canner Co. Pete was a member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local Union 637 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 302.
He leaves behind to mourn his passing his step-children, Lisa Buckley and A.J. Campbell, Randy (Heidi) Buckley, Rod (Lori) Buckley; his nephews, Randy Coconis and Junior (Janet) Coconis; his grandchildren, Sonia and Michael Pease, Kia Buckley, Brodie Buckley, Kyla and Andy Kappers, Kelsey and Tyler Shackleford, Kole Buckley, Leslie and Mike Dancho and Brooke and Denver Mathys and his great-grandchildren, Lily and Gracie Pease, Bryson Buckley, Samuel Kappers, Alice Kapper, Emma Grace Mathys, Ava Grace Dancho.
Only 42 days after her death, Pete rejoins his wife, Judith Hamilton in heaven. Pete is also preceded in death by his stepson, Richard Joe Buckley; his brothers, Vernon Hamilton, Guy Hamilton; his sister, Elaine Coconis and his stepbrother, Earl James.
Private family services will be held, and Pete will be laid to eternal rest in Crooksville beside his beloved wife, Judith on Friday, June 19, 2020. Pastor Marc Caton will preside over services.
Contributions may be made in memory of Pete to Muskingum County Dog Warden and Adoption Center, 1500 Newark Rd., Zanesville, OH 43701. Donation envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
You may read the obituary, sign the Online Register Book (Memory Wall) and share a special memory with the family at www.goebelfuneralhome.com and Like us on Facebook.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.