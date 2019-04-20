Services
McConnelsville - Charles Douglas Talbott, 76, of McConnelsville, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at his residence. He was born on May 29, 1942 in Chesterhill, Ohio to the late Charles and Helen Brawley Talbott. He served his country in the U.S. Navy and worked as a truck driver for the Ohio Oil Gathering Company. He loved to go to McDonalds in the mornings to meet with his friends and drink his diet Pepsi. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Debra Hosom Talbott of the home, a son, Tracy Talbott of Philo, a daughter, Jennifer (Hillary) Arnold of McConnelsville, a sister, Loretta (Don) Dozer of Lancaster, 4 grandchildren, Brady, Brennen, Kaleb and Kolton and his beloved dog Chloe. He is preceded in death by his parents and a son Troy talbott. Services will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Stone-Matheney Funeral Home in Chesterhill with burial following in the Chesterhill Cemetery. Friends may call on the family from 12-2 P.M. on the day of the service. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 20, 2019
