Charles E. Fortney


1930 - 2019
Lebanon - Charles E. Fortney age 89 of Lebanon, Ohio formerly of Zanesville passed peacefully on June 1, 2019 surrounded by family. Born February 28, 1930 in Greensboro, Pa. he was a retiree of Burnham Boilers and served his country proudly as a member of the US Army. Preceded in death by his parents, several siblings and his daughter Elizabeth. At his request no services were observed. A cremation has taken place and he was laid to rest in Woodland Cemetery in Zanesville, Ohio.
Published in the Times Recorder on July 31, 2019
