Charles E. Ross
Zanesville - Everyone would always ask, Charlie when are you going to retire? He would always say when they wheel me out of here. Charlie retired in the early morning hours of April 3, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.
Charlie was born in Zanesville on June 7, 1944 a son of the late Harry E. and Ruth C. Greiner Ross. Charlie was a member of Mt. Olive United Methodist Church and The Old Steam and Gas Club. He was a past member of the National Tractor Puller Association, the Ohio State Tractor Pullers Association and Freeland Valley Antique Power Club. Charlie was an avid tractor puller for over 50 years many of those years with his good friend Jeff Englehart pulling the Allis Chalmers D21 Pepsi tractor and in later years it was named Hoe Handle Engineering. His whole life he worked as a mechanic and owned and operated Ross Agri Mechanics for many years.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years Margaret Kittle Ross; daughters Chris (Kevin) Brooks, Shelia (Kem) Wilson and Marsha Parks (Donnie Morgan); sister Betsy (Ron) Thomas; grandchildren: Chad (Sara), Cheryl (Bobby) Christen (Justin), Brady, Emily, Ross and Jacob; great grandchildren: Ella, Courtney, Jack and Ruby.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Olive Church, 1705 County Line Road, Hopewell, OH 43746.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Burial will take place in Williams Cemetery.
To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on Facebook or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020