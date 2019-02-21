|
|
Charles Eugene Dew
Zanesville - Charles Eugene Dew, age 80, passed away in Sarasota, FL. on February 14, 2019. Formerly of Dublin, OH. Gene is survived by his loving wife, Roslyn Dew and his daughter, Linda (Jeff) Reasinger. A celebration of Gene's life will be celebrated from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd, Columbus, OH 43221 on Thursday, March 28, 2019. A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at Zanesville Memorial Park. Please check back at www.schoedinger.com. in the near future for full obituary details.
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 21, 2019