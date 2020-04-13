|
|
Charles F. Fineran
Zanesville - Charles Fredrick Fineran 79 of Zanesville OH passed away on Friday April 10, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House West at Thomas Memorial Hospital following a long battle with cancer. He was a longtime manager for the Big Bear Corporation. He loved spending time outdoors hunting and camping. For over 50 years he enjoyed the annual camping trip to Minister Creek in Pennsylvania to spend time with his family and friends. He also loved going to his local hangout "The Fieldhouse" to spend time with his friends.
Born June 28, 1940 he was the son of the late Fredrick Fineran and Dorothy Rose Fineran. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Charles William Fineran and brother, James Fineran.
Survivors include, his beloved partner and best friend, Eileen McLendon of Zanesville OH; daughter, Teressa (Randy) Kilgore of Buffalo WV; grandchildren, Sara Kilgore and Abigail Kilgore; step-son, Justin (Amy) Embrey of Zanesville OH and his children, Emma, Ella and Brody; sister-in-law, Rita Fineran of Zanesville OH; nephews, Jim (Beth) Fineran and family, Charlie (Stacey) Fineran and family; cousin, Ivan (Jennifer) Rose along with several extended family and friends.
In accordance with his wishes he will be cremated and there will be no public services at this time.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor is in charge arrangements.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020