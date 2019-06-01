Services
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
614-342-1951
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
Charles F. Quinn


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles F. Quinn Obituary
Charles F. Quinn

New Lexington, Ohio - Charles F. Quinn, 88, of New Lexington, Ohio died at 12:50pm on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster, Ohio.

Born June 12, 1930 in New Lexington, Ohio to the late Frank J. and Mildred Iwilda Ricketts Quinn.

Chuck was employed at Snider-Flautt Lumber for 48 years; he was Catholic by faith and he loved woodworking, gardening, camping, an avid sports fan, he liked the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns and Golf. He was very well known for walking around town and he was loved by all that knew him.

Survived by his wife of 66 years, Mildred Mae Arnold Quinn of the home; 2 sons, Dennis (Diane) Quinn and Douglas Quinn, both of New Lexington; daughter, Beth (Tim) Randolph of New Lexington; 3 grandchildren, Bryan (Lori) Quinn, Charlie (Jennifer) West and Chase (Dakota) McNeish; 7 great-grandchildren, Haley, Charlie, Abby and Tyler West, Stella and Collin Nethers; 1 brother, Joe (Mary) Quinn of New Lexington.

In addition to his parents, preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Robert "Bob" Quinn, Iwilda Perry, Dorothy Butler, Mike Quinn, Peggy Quinn and Bill Quinn.

Calling hours will be held from 2-4pm & 6-8pm with Vigil Service at 7:45pm on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the funeral home with Father Michael Hartge officiating.

Burial will follow in Rehoboth Cemetery.

Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder on June 1, 2019
