Charles F. Roush
Philo - Charles F. Roush, 86, of Philo, died at 1:42 A.M. on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at his home. He was born August 29, 1934, in Minersville Ohio, a son of the late Frank and Erma (King) Roush. He retired from Union Plaster and a member of Immanuel Church of Zanesville. He was also a member of OP & CMIA Local No 132, VFW, and Eagles. Charles was very active in the union, serving as a Business Agent and receiving many awards.
He is survived by two daughters Angelia McDonald and Patricia (Richard) Townsend; a son, Charles Ron (Maria) Roush; ten grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; a brother, Thomas Roush; two sisters, Barbara Goodrich and Frances Weber; and a son-in-law, Keith Best.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of twenty four years, Bonnie A. (Stiers) Roush, of whom he married September 14, 1993 and died July 15, 2018; two daughters, Deborah Best and Lisa Dickinson; and a great-grandson, Cole Newton.
Friends and family may call from 2:00 P.M. until the time of Celebration of Life to be held at 3:00 P.M. on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, OHIO 43701 with Chaplain Tim Patton officiating. Burial of cremains will take place at Gilmore Cemetery, Racine, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Church Zanesville, 105 South Seventh Street, Zanesville Ohio 43701 or to Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville Ohio 43701.
The family request that self-provided face coverings to be worn and social distancing encouraged.
To send a note of condolence visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com
, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.