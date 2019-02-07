Services
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-9356
Charles Fisher


Zanesville - Charles Edward Fisher, 85, of Zanesville, passed away February 4, 2019 at Genesis Morrison House, surrounded by his family.

He was born December 14, 1933 in Somerton, OH, son of the late Clyde Fisher and Leota Belle Shaffer-Fisher. He was a veteran in the United States Navy, serving during the Korean War. He was a member of the Cornerstone Full Gospel Church in Duncan Falls, where he was known as the Tootsie Roll Man. He retired from Brockway Glass after thirty-eight years. He also retired from Bath Fitters after ten years of service and drove cars for several car dealers in the Zanesville area. He loved playing euchre, bowling, an avid Buckeyes and Browns fan.

He is survived by his wife, Gladys Elson Fisher, whom he married April 2, 1960; sons, Jeff (Brenda) Fisher, Chuck (Lisa) Fisher; sister Dortha Rhodes; brother Bob Fisher; grandchildren, Stacia Wheeler, Staci (Jim) Cavezza, Traci (Brad) Ross, Jennifer (Ryan) Porter, Jessica (Brandon) Prouty, Dana Todd, Charli Fisher, Brady Fisher; sixteen great-grandchildren; numerous other family members and friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2019
