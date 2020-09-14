1/
Charles "Danny" Harlow
Trinway - Charles "Danny" Harlow, 36, of Trinway, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. He was born March 7, 1984 in Zanesville. Danny was a police officer and captain for the Village of Dresden Police Department. He was a member of the Morgan County Reenactor's Association and was an avid Civil War historian. Danny is survived by his father Charles L. Harlow of McConnelsville, mother Diana Hart of Beverly, two sisters Jessica Harlow of McConnelsville and Tiffany Hart of Beverly, three brothers Clint Harlow of McConnelsville, Jeremy Harlow of Waterford and Dustin Harlow of Beverly, grandmothers Loretta Maxine Harlow of McConnelsville and Sylvia Hurst of Stockport. Also surviving is his step father Randall Hart of Beverly and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Calling hours will be Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. at the Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Galen Finley officiating. At Danny' s request, a caring cremation will take place after the service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-huck.com




Published in Times Recorder from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
